Smith County seeking 2 women for aggravated assault

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two women wanted for aggravated assault.

Maquesha Renee Henderson and Akia Saleece Mosley are wanted for allegedly assaulting and causing serious bodily injury to a victim.

Henderson, 26, is a black female, 5’11”, 190 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. She drives a gray Volkswagen Jetta with Texas license plate number LXB2834.

Henderson is accused of assaulting and causing bodily injury to a victim and then witnessesing Mosley continue the assault.

Her record shows several arrests of assault, tampering, and narcotic related arrests.

Mosley, 19, is a black female, 5’2″, 180 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.

Her record shows arrests for narcotics violations.Anyone with any information about either of these suspects is urged to contact Detective Hill at (903) 566-6600.