Smith County reports death of youngest person yet from COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health is reporting the death of a 24-year-old male resident of Whitehouse due to COVID-19.

The deceased is the youngest person in Smith County to date to die from the virus.

The NET Health press release reporting the death notes that the man had pre-existing chronic health conditions.

Three additional COVID-related deaths of Smith County residents that occurred in recent days include a 61-year old female resident of Tyler, 77-year old male resident of Hideaway, and a 93-year old female resident of Tyler.

“Our prayers and condolences are extended to the families of the 42 Smith County residents who have died due to COVID-19,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO.

As of Tuesday, Smith County is reporting 2,897 total cases, 42 deaths, and 826 estimated recoveries. The county reported 65 new cases Tuesday.

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

More information about free COVID-19 testing locations and evidence-based strategies to control the spread of COVID-19 are listed at https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.