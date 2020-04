SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials have announced six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 131.

Of the new cases, five are in Tyler and one is in Arp.

A majority of the cases, 108, have been in Tyler.

The county has suffered three deaths from the virus, one each in Tyler, Hideaway, and Troup.

Fifty-nine patients have recovered and 45 are hospitalized.