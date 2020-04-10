Breaking News
Governor Abbott gives update on COVID-19 in Texas

Smith County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.

The new cases bring the number in the county to 93 positive cases with two deaths.

There are 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 93 positive cases in Smith County as of Friday, April 10 at 2 p.m.

There are 23 cases that are reported as recovered.

The new cases bring the total in East Texas to 357.

Of the Smith County cases, 75 are in Tyler, 6 in Whitehouse, 5 in Flint, 2 in Lindale, and 1 each in Hideaway, Troup, Bullard, Mineola, and Winona.

Men account for 50 of the cases, women for 43.

The age breakdown is:

  • 0-20 years – 3 cases;
  • 21-40 years – 29 cases;
  • 41-59 years – 32 cases;
  • 60-79 years – 26 cases;
  • 80 and over – 3 cases.

For more information about COVID-19, see the NET Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories