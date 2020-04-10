Smith County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.

The new cases bring the number in the county to 93 positive cases with two deaths.

There are 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of 93 positive cases in Smith County as of Friday, April 10 at 2 p.m.

There are 23 cases that are reported as recovered.

The new cases bring the total in East Texas to 357.

Of the Smith County cases, 75 are in Tyler, 6 in Whitehouse, 5 in Flint, 2 in Lindale, and 1 each in Hideaway, Troup, Bullard, Mineola, and Winona.

Men account for 50 of the cases, women for 43.

The age breakdown is:

0-20 years – 3 cases;

21-40 years – 29 cases;

41-59 years – 32 cases;

60-79 years – 26 cases;

80 and over – 3 cases.

For more information about COVID-19, see the NET Health website.