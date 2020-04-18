Smith County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 121.

Of the new cases, four are in Tyler and the fifth is in Lindale. Four of the new patients are male and one is female.

The county has suffered two deaths from the virus, while 53 cases are reported as recovered.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District, in partnership with the local government, hospital systems and colleges, has established an additional call center to assist with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pre-screening for individuals without primary care physicians.

Should you be experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, cough or shortness of breath, call 903-617-6404 to speak with a representative who will make referrals to physicians.