Smith County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 116

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total up to 116.

The county has 53 recovered cases and two deaths from the illness.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District, in partnership with the local government, hospital systems and colleges, has established an additional call center to assist with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pre-screening for individuals without primary care physicians.

Should you be experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, cough or shortness of breath, call (903) 617-6404 to speak with a representative who will make referrals to physicians.