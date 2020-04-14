Smith County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total of confirmed cases to 103.

That brings the East Texas count to 469.

The new cases were announced Tuesday afternoon.

The county has 54 active cases and 47 patients who have recovered.

There have been 2 deaths to date.

Tyler has recorded the most cases with 83.

Whitehouse has 6, Flint 5, and Lindale 4.

Hideaway, Troup, Bullard, Mineola, and Winona all have 1.

NET Health, which covers Smith County, has released a map showing COVID-19 cases in the area by ZIP codes.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District, in partnership with the local government, hospital systems and colleges, has established an additional call center to assist with novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pre-screening for individuals without primary care physicians.

Should you be experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, cough or shortness of breath, call (903) 617-6404 to speak with a representative who will make referrals to physicians.

