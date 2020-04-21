Smith County reports 1 new case, total at 124

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County is reporting one new case of COVID-19 for a total of 124 positive cases in Smith County as of Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The county has suffered 3 deaths from COVID-19.

It is reporting 59 recovered cases, leaving 62 active cases.

The new case brings the total in East Texas to 722.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District, in partnership with the local government, hospital systems and colleges, has established an additional call center to assist with novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pre-screening for individuals without primary care physicians.

Should you be experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, fever, cough or shortness of breath, call (903) 617-6404 to speak with a representative who will make referrals to physicians.

The Smith County Emergency Operations Center is active and meeting seven days a week to coordinate the best response for the Smith County community.