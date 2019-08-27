Smith County property tax increase passes 4-1

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County property taxes are going up after the Smith County Commissioner’s Court approved the measure 4-1 Tuesday morning.

The goal for the county is to raise more revenue to balance out expenses. Back on Aug. 7, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says the county has been dipping into its savings account for years.

“We need to marry up recurring expenses with recurring revenues. And that I think is in line with a very conservative fiscal policy. We never want to get into a long term fiscal strategy of paying for ongoing recurring expenses out of savings account.”

The increase will be from 33.7 cents to 34.5 cents per $100 of value.

Despite the increase, Smith County will still have the 12th lowest tax rate out of all 254 counties in Texas.