Smith County preparing for 2020 elections by training volunteer deputy registrars

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – With the Super Tuesday primary only three months away and the 2020 elections looming ever closer, Smith County is joining with the League of Women Voters to ensure as many eligible voters are registered as possible.

The county offered training for volunteer deputy registrars Thursday morning.

VDRs are appointed by each county’s voter registrar. They are trained to distribute, assist in completion and review of voter registration applications, accept completed voter registration applications, and provide receipts.

They serve for two-year terms expiring on December 31 of even-numbered years.

“You can expect to see us in particular out in the community over the coming year, at least until November, making sure people know what they have to do to register to vote, what information they need to bring on election day as far as identification and that sort of thing,” said Katie Owens with the League of Women Voters. “We’ll be out and about educating, making sure people can come out and vote.”

Those who wish to help register voters but couldn’t make today’s training can go down to the Hub, 302 E Ferguson St, Tyler 75702, before January 31 for computer training there.

To learn more about what VDRs do, see the Texas Secretary of State’s Texas Volunteer Deputy Registrar Guide.