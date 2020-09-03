Smith County officials to hold virtual town hall meeting on voting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials will host a virtual town hall meeting to discuss election and voting topics Thursday, September 10.

The meeting will be held via Facebook Live at 2 p.m.

Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Elections Administrator Karen Nelson, Democratic Party Chairman Michael Tolbert and Republican Party Chairman David Stein will discuss everything you need to know about the November 3 general election.

Topics will include voter registration, mail-in ballots, early voting, polling locations, election dates, safety precautions at the polls, and other important information.

You can watch the town hall on the Smith County Facebook page.

