Smith County officials to discuss mental health in the criminal justice system through virtual town hall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials will be hosting a virtual town hall to discuss mental health issues in the criminal justice system.

The meeting will be held on the Smith County Facebook page and the Smith County website starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Speaker include:

Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Chief John Shoemaker

Pre-Trial Release Director Gary Pinkerton

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Wilson

Andrews Center Chief Executive Officer Waymon Stewart

Members of the public are encouraged to call in and ask questions to 1-866-899-4679 (access code: 152-353-781. Questions can also be emailed in advance to cmurphy@smith-county.com

On June 25, “Let’s Talk Tyler” will continue with its virtual town halls to discuss race relations with “Closing the Gap with the Millennials.”

It will be streamed on KETK.com and the Let’s Talk Tyler Facebook page.

If you would like to submit a question to be asked, you can email it to: letstalktyler@gmail.com