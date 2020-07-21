Smith County officials say more tire deflation devices found on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials are warning drivers that more tire deflation devices have been found on I-20.

The devices, known as caltrops, were found Tuesday morning in the westbound lanes of I-20 near the US 69 on-ramp in Lindale, near the Hideaway and Hwy. 110 exits.

Another caltrop was found in the eastbound lanes near the Hideaway on-ramp.

Caltrops were first found on I-20 on July 8.

A caltrop is a device with four metal points arranged so when any three are on the ground, the fourth projects upward as a hazard to the hooves of horses or to pneumatic tires. This device is a tire deflation device and is a prohibited weapon under Texas law.

“The Texas Department of Transportation and local law enforcement continue to remain vigilant in searching for these devices,” the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “We are urging all motorists to remain vigilant as well and to report any that are located to their local law enforcement agency.”

Anyone with any information on the manufacture and/or distribution of these devices is urged to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.