Smith County officials look to future purchases using the Coronavirus Relief Fund

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioner’s Court held its first in-person meeting on Tuesday to provide an update from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Task Force.

Under the CARES Act, the Coronavirus Relief Fund is used for specific purchases under state and local governments to mitigate COVID-19.

Texas received $11.24 billion which was allocated to counties across the state. Counties under 500,000 population, received $1.85 billion.

With the money Smith County received, 20% was given upfront while 80% will be reimbursed at a future date.

Following state guidelines, 75% of the funds must be used for medical expenses. This includes public health expenses like PPE and thermometers as well as payroll expenses for specific jobs to mitigate the coronavirus, according to Jay Brooks, the Smith County Fire Marshall.

The remaining 25% can be used for other expenses like IT equipment to allow for remote work.

Purchases To-Date

Brooks gave an update on current purchases using the coronavirus relief funds including PPE for county offices, local election workers, first responders, and those in jails. Funds have also been used to purchase 400 COVID-19 tests from high turnaround labs to get a better account of what the situation is in the Smith County jails.

Other purchases:

70 touch-free sanitation stations for elections

Two walkthrough metal detectors

Eight hand-held metal detectors

IT improvements for remote work

IT upgrades to the courthouse for virtual hearings

Future Purchases

Before the court, Brooks mentioned future purchases that must be approved by officials.

He first mentioned the intentions to purchase thermal temperature scanners to increase accuracy when scanning individuals for a temperature which is known to be a symptom of COVID-19.

“Mass scan the public as they’re coming in to identify those that are needed to be checked or verified,” said Brooks.

While the courthouse is open to the public, Commissioners mentioned limiting access to those who exhibit a temperature. When it comes to restrictions, the county has the authority to limit access if the individual poses a public safety health risk. Further decision on this would be discussed in executive session.

With jury selection the main concern causing several court hearings to be rescheduled, an alternative option has been identified. Part of the funds could be used to rent another site for jury selection. With that in mind, security is still a top priority. Metal detectors have already been purchased, but buying an x-ray scanner was brought before the court.

“Current site for jury selection is very small therefore we cannot assure proper social distancing and safety of the general public that are coming in for jury selection,” explained Brooks.

After introducing the motion, it was agreed and voted upon unanimously by the Commissioners.

Continuing with expense introduction, a large portion could be used to purchase a rapid response trailer to help mitigate the virus at large locations including companies, allowing for the distribution of mobile testing and PPE.

With the exact amount of expenditures unknown, Brooks brought about the option to hire a consultant to help manage the books.

“They’re there to help us to make sure we are spending money correctly,” said Brooks. “That we’re filling the government requirements.”

Other future purchases: