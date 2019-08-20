Smith County not recommending burn ban yet, Fire Marshal urges caution

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks is not recommending a county-wide burn ban, despite Henderson and Rusk counties doing so earlier Tuesday.

“I do not recommend issuing a burn ban at this time, but we need to encourage the public to be very cautious, and to refrain from burning if they can,” Brooks said.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) measures the potential for a forest fire in a given area. It runs on a scale from 0-800.

Brooks said in a release that the county typically issues a burn ban when it reaches 700. Currently, the index reads Smith County at 638 and rising.

Despite the hot temperatures, there have been only 58 grass fires in Smith County over the month of August this year. This is compared to over 90 back in 2018.

Even though there is no ban, Brooks is urging people to refrain from burning if you can. If not, he warns people to stay by their fires.

“Pray for rain; we have a chance this weekend,” Brooks said.