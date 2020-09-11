Smith County leaders hold virtual town hall to inform people about voting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County elected and party officials came together Thursday in a virtual town hall to offer information about how to vote and do it safely.

The Facebook event featured:

Smith County Pct. 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton (D)

Elections Administrator Karen Nelson

Democratic Party Chairman Michael Tolbert

Republican Party Chairman David Stein

They discussed steps taken to keep voters safe at the polls during the pandemic, including placing hand sanitizing stations at every location.

All election workers are required to wear masks. People have the option to do touch-free voting by using a special finger covering.

County leaders say your vote can make a difference.

“On most issues we don’t get the opportunity to have direct input. We elect others to represent our interests, so voting does matter,” says Tolbert.

If you vote by mail, make sure you qualify. Don’t forget to send your ballot off early with a stamp. Stein says he’s proud of the work the panel has done.

“Anytime you provide information and education to the public, that’s a great thing and that’s what all this is about it,” says Stein.

The deadline to register to vote is October 5th.

For information about how to register, how to check whether you are currently registered, or other voting issues, go to the Texas Secretary of State website at votetexas.gov.