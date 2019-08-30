Smith County K9 Endy retires from department

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Smith County K9 officer is saying goodbye to the department.

K9 Officer Endy retired from service Friday morning.

Endy’s partner, Deputy Corey Cameron, had to make the difficult decision based on his recent medical issues, and being eight years old.

Endy is a Belgian Malinois and has been partners with Cameron since November 2013.

He will now able to enjoy the rest of his days in comfort, while remaining at home to be loved by Deputy Cameron and his family.

“Endy has been a cornerstone of our [K-9] Unit for many years and his service will be greatly missed.” Lt. Jeff Hobson

Deputy Cameron will continue to serve in the K9 Unit as a handler while we begin the process of selecting a new K9 partner for him.