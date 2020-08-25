Smith County Jail reports increase in COVID-19 cases

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- COVID-19 cases have risen at the Smith County Jail which led to another round of mass testing at both county jails.

Recently, 137 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the North Jail Facility, according to a release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and 12 inmates have tested positive at the Central Jail Facility.

This increase of COVID cases has led to more tests being performed.

On August 24, all 408 inmates were tested at the North Jail Facility, and 125 of those tests came back positive. All of these inmates are currently asymptomatic, and these new cases would not have been detected without conducting precautionary testing.

On August 25, 86 tests were performed on inmates residing in the Towers section of the Central Jail Facility, and those results are expected to be back the following day.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, precautionary measures have been set in place to try to minimize the impact of COVID-19 from affecting the rest of the jail population and staff.