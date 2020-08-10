Smith County Jail reports 4 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four Smith County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement in a press release Monday afternoon.

“On Thursday, August 6th, 2020, several inmates housed in the Tower section of the Smith County Central Jail informed jail staff they were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” the release says. “Medical staff were notified and all symptomatic inmates were evaluated. Along with the symptomatic inmates, all other inmates in the same housing unit were quarantined as a precaution.”

Positive test results on four of the inmates were confirmed Monday.

“The Smith County Jail continues to be proactive in our attempts to contain the Covid-19 virus. We have been working with NetHealth and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to assist us in our efforts. Steps we are taking include the continued quarantine of exposed inmates and confirmed positive inmates. Jail staff are being provided with extra cleaning supplies to help disinfect and sanitize each housing unit within both jail facilities. A bio-hazard remediation service has been contracted to assist with additional sanitation measures. Every inmate and jailer in the quarantined housing unit have been supplied with N-95 masks. Clothing and linens are being exchanged on an increased frequency. Additional antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer have been ordered. No inmates have been removed from the jail due to medical complications from COVID-19.” Smith County Sheriff’s Office

SCSO is reminding families with loved ones incarcerated in the jail that jail staff are not allowed to release medical information about offenders.

Family members can contact offenders through the jail telephone system.