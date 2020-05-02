Smith County Jail reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the jail.

These two individuals consist of one detention officer and one inmate. They are both from the north jail facility where all of the current positive COVID-19 cases have originated.

The inmate has been transported to a secure facility at the Gregg County Jail where the four additional positive Smith County inmates are quarantined. The Detention Officer has been under self-quarantine in a residence since the time of the exhibited symptoms. This brings the total to six Smith County Jail personnel who have tested positive for Covid-19 with one who has fully recovered.

