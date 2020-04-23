Smith County Jail inmates moved to Gregg Co. Jail after 2 more test positive

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Smith County inmates tested positive after four were tested on Wednesday for exhibiting signs of COVID-19.

The total number of inmates in Smith County with the coronavirus has come to four.

Sheriff Larry Smith and Gregg County Sheriff Cerliano developed a strategic plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from continuing.

First two inmates to be held in Smith Co. negative pressure ventilation medical cells

More than two test positive, transfer Smith Co. inmates to Gregg Co. jail to hold all COVID-19 inmates until they are virus-free

Currently, all four Smith County inmates and one Gregg County inmate who tested positive are being held in isolation.

The Smith County inmates were previously housed together at the Smith County North Jail (low-risk facility). According to the Sheriff, the virus has been contained within that portion of the facility.

A Smith County detention officer had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago and was deteremined they contracted the virus from a family member who works in the medical field. The detention officer had been in direct contact with the four inmate who tested positive.