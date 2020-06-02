Smith County Jail found non-compliant on nutrition, physical recreation standards

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Jail had its yearly inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, TCJS, which found the facility to be non-compliant on two issues.

William Phariss visited between May 12 and May 14 to inspect the facility and observe inmates and employees.

The Smith County Jail failed to meet the standards of nutrition and physical recreation.

The TCJS inspector observed inmate workers utilizing portioned utensils less than the amount given on the menu. Standards are that meals should be served in accordance with an approved menu and for basic nutrition including pregnant inmates.

Phariss also reviewed recreation logs and interviewed inmates in which it was determined that the staff is not offering the required amount of exercise to 2nd and 3rd floor inmates in the Central Jail. Standards require one hour of supervised physical exercise at least three days per week.

In early May, the TCJS reported the death of a Smith County inmate and confirmed the death was related to COVID-19.

“There has been a confirmed Covid-19 death in this facility and TJP has received multiple complaints from individuals in the jail and family members on a wide range of issues such as medical neglect, insufficient and moldy food and unsanitary conditions,” the TCJS wrote on the website.

You can find the entire report for the Smith County Jail on the TCJS website.