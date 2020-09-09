Smith County Grand Jury indicts Longview man for aggravated sexual assault of a child

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County Grand Jury has indicted a Longview man for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Crosby Dawson, 21, was arrested May 27 on the charge. He was booked into the Smith County Jail and then released on a $50,000 bond.

Records show that Crosby was arrested four years ago when he was 17 on a charge of assaults toward a family member. He pled down to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to 90 days probation along with a $1 fine and nearly $250 in court costs.

If convicted on the child sexual assault charge, Crosby faces up to life in prison.

