Smith County Fire Marshal warns of water over some county roads

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Fire Marshal is warning of roads in the county flooded by the heavy rainfall.

Smith County Roads 129 and 113, both south of Tyler, are closed with water from West Mud Creek over the road. The fire marshal’s office says both will likely remain closed overnight.

Greenbriar Road (CR 1125) is back open to traffic. However, if Smith County sees more heavy rains tonight it may be closed again.

Remember, never drive in water if you cannot see the road beneath. Turn around, don’t drown.