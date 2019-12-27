Smith County Fire Marshal names suspect in Enchanted Lakes arsons

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Fire Marshal has identified a suspect in two structure fires in the Enchanted Lakes subdivision.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at about 7:30 p.m. on December 20. Two different residences were found to be on fire at the same time, with a suspicious third fire nearby.

Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said his office has identified Amber Leigh McGehee, of Hawkins as the suspect and has obtained an arrest warrant on the felony charge of arson of a habitation from Judge Jack Skeen of the 241st District Court.

McGehee is currently being held in the Wood County jail on unrelated charges and will be transferred to Smith County once she is released.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this case or any arson related incident is urged to contact the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-590-2655.