Smith County Fire Marshal investigating ‘suspicious’ home fires

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Fire Marshal is investigating two structure fires that his office has deemed “suspicious.”

Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the fires destroyed two homes in the Enchanted Lakes subdivision in northern Smith County near Mineola.

The two homes were in the 23000 block of Dogwood Trail. One home was occupied and the other vacant, according to Brooks.

The fires occurred Friday evening at about 7:30 p.m. The Lindale, Mineola, and Van fire departments responded to the call.

Anyone with information about the fires is urged to contact the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office at 903-590-2655 or Smith County dispatch at 903-566-6600.