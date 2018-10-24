BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Tyler police searching for subjects in connection to pharmacy burglaries

Top Stories

Smith County early voting schedule and locations

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2018 12:52 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2018 12:52 PM CDT

SMITH COUNTY - Just a reminder to Smith County voters, early voting locations are not the same locations as Election Day. Also make a note of the times the polls are open.

Monday-Friday, 10/22/2018 - 10/26/2018, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10/27/2018, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10/28/2018, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday-Friday, 10/29/2018 - 11/02/2018, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. 

Early voting locations:

The HUB 304 E Ferguson St Tyler  TX

Heritage Building  1900 Bellwood Rd  Tyler  TX 

Lindale Public Library 200 E Hubbard St  Lindale  TX 

Noonday Community Center 16662 County Road 196  Tyler  TX 

Whitehouse Municipal Court  311 E Main St  Whitehouse  TX 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App