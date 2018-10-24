Smith County early voting schedule and locations

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SMITH COUNTY - Just a reminder to Smith County voters, early voting locations are not the same locations as Election Day. Also make a note of the times the polls are open.

Monday-Friday, 10/22/2018 - 10/26/2018, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10/27/2018, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10/28/2018, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday-Friday, 10/29/2018 - 11/02/2018, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Early voting locations:

The HUB 304 E Ferguson St Tyler TX

Heritage Building 1900 Bellwood Rd Tyler TX

Lindale Public Library 200 E Hubbard St Lindale TX

Noonday Community Center 16662 County Road 196 Tyler TX

Whitehouse Municipal Court 311 E Main St Whitehouse TX