Smith County early voting schedule and locations
SMITH COUNTY - Just a reminder to Smith County voters, early voting locations are not the same locations as Election Day. Also make a note of the times the polls are open.
Monday-Friday, 10/22/2018 - 10/26/2018, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10/27/2018, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, 10/28/2018, 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday-Friday, 10/29/2018 - 11/02/2018, 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Early voting locations:
The HUB 304 E Ferguson St Tyler TX
Heritage Building 1900 Bellwood Rd Tyler TX
Lindale Public Library 200 E Hubbard St Lindale TX
Noonday Community Center 16662 County Road 196 Tyler TX
Whitehouse Municipal Court 311 E Main St Whitehouse TX
