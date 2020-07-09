Smith County deputies arrest 3 after brief standoff

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies arrested three people Thursday afternoon after a brief standoff.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the incident arose from a search by deputies for Lisa Renee Link, 36, of Tyler who was wanted on a felony warrant.

A deputy drove by a residence in the 4500 block of the Van Hwy at about 8:15 a.m. and saw Link standing outside beside a car. With her was a white male later identified as Johnny Charles Pointon, 48, of Tyler.

As the deputy pulled into the driveway, Link and Pointon reportedly ran into the house and barricaded themselves inside.

Additional personnel was called to the scene and officers set up a perimeter. Negotiators were called to the scene but could not establish contact with the individuals inside of the residence. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrived on location.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Task Force members made entry into the residence and arrested three felony suspects who had attempted to conceal themselves in the attic.

Link was booked into the Smith County Jail for felony warrants of Parole Violation and Driving While Intoxicated. She was also booked in for the on-site charges of Resisting Arrest and Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.

Pointon was taken into custody for four outstanding felony warrants. He was transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment and will be booked into the Smith County Jail following his release.

The third person was identified as Chandra Lanell Brass, 44, of Tyler. She was booked into the Smith County Jail for the felony warrant of Possession of a Controlled Substance and a warrant for Possession of Marijuana. She was also charged with the onsite offense of Resisting Arrest.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.