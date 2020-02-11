Smith County declares February 2 as ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Commissioners have officially declared February 2 as Patrick Mahomes Day

The motion was approved on Tuesday with everyone in favor of honoring the Whitehouse native that led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Commissioner Jeff Warr shared what Mahomes’ accomplishments meant for the city of Whitehouse and East Texas.

“You know we’re all impressed by his ability and his athletic abilities but the quality of the character really shines through and we really want to thank his parents for the type of young man they’ve raised,” said Jeff Warr.

They say they waited to proclaim February 2 as the official day as to not jinx Mahomes’ luck of winning the Super Bowl.