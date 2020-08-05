Smith County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in ‘caltrop cases’

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the “caltrops case.”

A caltrop is a device with four metal points arranged so when any three are on the ground, the fourth projects upward as a hazard to the hooves of horses or to pneumatic tires. They are made of rebar and are about three inches in size.

This device is a tire deflation device and is a prohibited weapon under Texas law.

Nearly 300 of these “tire spikes” have been collected in the past weeks along I-20 in the westbound lanes, between Hwy 69 in Smith County and FM 314 in Van Zandt County.

They have also been found in the westbound lanes of I-20 near the US 69 on-ramp in Lindale, near the Hideaway and Hwy. 110 exits and in the eastbound lanes near the Hideaway on-ramp.

Anyone with information about the person or persons manufacturing and/or scattering these devices is urged to contact Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF or 903-597-2833. If your information leads to the arrest and charges filed, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

If you have pertinent information regarding this case you may also contact Detective Jerry Ramsey at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office by calling 903-590-2689.