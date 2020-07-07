Smith County COVID-19 cases top 1,000

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County now tops 1,000 cases with 72% still active.

On Monday, 77 COVID-19 cases and a fifth death were reported. On Tuesday, 250 cases were reported bringing the total in Smith County to 1,098.

This comes one week after the three-day walk up testing in Tyler closed because they reached capacity.

There were 1,712 COVID-19 tests conducted over the three day period.

  • Tuesday – 708
  • Wednesday – 499
  • Thursday – 505

To follow East Texas coronavirus cases, follow the KETK live blog.

