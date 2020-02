SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – With primary elections on Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court is moving its weekly meeting to Monday.

Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Annex Building at 200 E. Ferguson in Tyler.

The meeting’s agenda is posted on the county’s website.

There will be no Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday.

Smith County voters can cast their ballots at any one of 35 polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday no matter which precinct they live in.