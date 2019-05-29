Smith County Commissioners approve funds for jail repairs

The Smith County Jail is getting some much-needed repairs.

The Smith County Commissioners Court approved a $500,000 project for the low and medium risk jail facilities.

Jail administrators said they were ready for the changes this year to bring the areas up to minimum standards and go a little further.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says they plan to get this project done this year, but that does mean other projects are being pushed back.

“One of the major areas that we are going to have to forego this year is we wanted to do some beautification efforts to our parking lot and our streetscape for the Cotton Belt Building,” Moran said. “We are still going to be able to do some internal renovations that we’ve planned for that facility, but this year we wanted to improve the outside of that building and parking lot area in particular.”

He added that other projects to beautify the city have been temporarily postponed, but getting the jail repaired is a top priority.