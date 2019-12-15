Smith County authorities trying to identify victim of Sunday shooting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that has injured one man.

According to SCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 17700 block of FM 2089 Sunday afternoon on a deadly conduct call. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Initial information suggests that the victim was dragged out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road. The suspect vehicle is described as a blue mid to compact sized four door sedan last seen headed north on FM 2089.

The victim is in a local hospital in critical condition.

His identity is unknown at this time. He is described as a light skinned, heavy set black male with “Kingston” tattooed on his left shoulder and “RIP Dane Scott Jr.” on his right shoulder.





Anyone with any information on the identity of this victim is urged to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.