Smith County authorities investigating after body found at I-20 rest stop

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dead body found at a roadside park.

The deceased has been identified as James Tate, 55, of Dallas.

According to SCSO, deputies were called to the rest area on I-20 at mile marker 573 Wednesday evening at about 6 p.m. after a body was found by a DPS trooper.

The trooper had discovered an unoccupied vehicle parked at the rest area belonging to an individual who had been reported missing out of Dallas. The trooper then checked the area on foot and found Tate’s body in a wooded area adjacent to the park.

Smith County Sheriff’s Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the location. Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Mitch Shamburger arrived on scene for the inquest. Judge Shamburger had the body removed to Forensic Medical in Tyler for an autopsy.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time pending results of the autopsy