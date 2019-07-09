Smith County appoints new Fire Marshal

Breaking News
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Jay Brooks was appointed to serve as Smith County Fire Marshal on Tuesday.

Brooks served as assistant fire marshal from 2008 to 2015. He has certifications as a master peace officer and instructor, arson investigator, and fire inspector.

“I am honored that the Commissioners Court would give me the opportunity to finish what I started, and the work that Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson continued after my departure,” Brooks said. “Public service is my calling and I am humbled to be given another opportunity to serve the citizens of Smith County.”

As fire marshal, Brooks will serve as the county’s emergency management coordinator.

Commissioner Jeff Warr said they had three excellent finalists, and he appreciates the service all of the men have done for their communities.
Commissioner Terry Phillips agreed.

“We had three men here who were really qualified,” Warr said. “I hope they will continue on the road of service to their communities.”

After 26 years at Smith County, Mrs. McCoy-Wasson is retiring. Brooks will take over the position on July 29, and will fill the unexpired term through December 2020.

