Smith County appoints new animal shelter supervisor

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Smith County has a brand new Animal Control and Shelter supervisor.

Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday morning to appoint Amber Greene to that position.

Greene began working as an animal control officer for Smith County in December, but has 10 years of experience working for the City of Tyler.

“I think the 10 years I’ve had doing this has helped me get the experience I need to do this job. I am excited to get started.” Amber Greene

She will start immediately. She replaces Le’Kisha Stinecipher, who left her position at the end of January.

Officials say around 50 people applied for the supervisor position.

During open session, the court voted unanimously to appoint Ms. Greene.