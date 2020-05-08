Smith County announces 4 new COVID-19 cases

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has four new cases of COVID-19, according to the Tyler-Smith County Joint Information Center.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 174, with 106 patients recovered. Of the cases, 143 are community spread and 31 are travel related. Ninety-one patients are male and 83 female.

Tyler – 142 cases, 2 deaths

Hideaway – 1 case, 1 death

Troup – 3 cases, 1 death

Flint – 8 cases

Lindale – 6 cases

Whitehouse – 6 cases

Bullard – 2 cases

Overton – 2 cases

Arp – 2 cases

Winona – 1 case

Mineola – 1 case