With COVID-19 case numbers rising, Smith County and City of Tyler issue stern warning for uncooperative businesses

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the City of Tyler and Smith County are revealing more information about the people in our area with coronavirus. They are urging citizens to follow directives after positive cases doubled over the last week and they have a stern warning for businesses who refuse to follow requirements.

“At this particular point in time, 44 of the 53 positive cases reside here in Tyler, four in Flint, three in Whitehouse, one in Hideaway and 1 in Troup, Texas,” said George Roberts, CEO of NETHealth.

We also know 25 of those are male and 28 are female, 32 are related to community spread while 21 are travel related. One patient is 0 to 20 years of age, 10 are 21 to 40, 19 are 41 to 59, 20 are 60 to 79, and there’s three patients that are over the age of 80.

The amount of cases has officials urging citizens to follow statewide and local safety directives like ‘Stay at Home’ orders and social distancing.

“People may be walking around asymptomatic right now, which mean they don’t have sympotoms of this, so that’s why we’re saying we almost have to treat everybody in our community like they may have this already,” said Roberts.

As for businesses in East Texas, they say some are not following the measures set out by state or local officials.

“If you’re a corporate partner in this community and we have reached out to you and you are not behaving in a good fashion, you can expect enforcement, and enforcement very soon,” said Tyler Mayor Martin Heines. “If you’ve already heard from us I want to make it clear, you’re not doing the right thing, we’re not going to ask nicely anymore.”

Next week, officials are expected to lay out a plan for giving healthcare workers an option to separate from other populations if necessary, so keep an eye on our newscasts and here on our website for more information.