Smith County agencies asking COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County agencies are asking people who have survived COVID-19 to donate plasma.

Smith County and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office have posted on Facebook asking for the donations.

The request is part of the “The Fight Is In Us“campaign by a coalition of medical and research institutions, blood centers, life science companies, and others formed to support the development of potential new therapies for COVID-19 patients.

Those therapies use blood plasma donated by people who have fully recovered from COVID-19, called convalescent plasma, since their blood may have antibodies from their immune response to the virus.

Smith County hospitals, which are currently treating 157 COVID-19 patients, are asking for plasma donations to aid their treatment of those patients.

In Tyler, BioLife Plasma Services is accepting plasma donations. BioLife is part of TheFightIsInUs campaign.