Smith Co. officials searching for man accused of stealing more than $2,500 in property

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Smith County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a man accused of theft.

According to the department, David Dwayne Melton, 53, is accused of stealing at least $2,500 worth of property, and anywhere up to $30,000.

Officials have not released what he stole.

Melton is white, around 5’8″, an weighs approximately 220 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information that could lead to his whereabouts, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-590-2784 or 903-566-6600.

