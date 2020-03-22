Site calculates how long your toilet paper stash will last

A new website has been designed to help with the toilet paper crisis.

The site reports its average user has 500% more toilet paper than they need during quarantine.

The website is simple to use.

First, go to howmuchtoiletpaper.com.

Then users enter how many rolls of toilet paper they have and how many times they visit the bathroom.

The simple calculator will tell you how much toilet paper you need to survive the pandemic.

More than 2 million people have already used the how much toilet paper website.

The site was created by London-based student software developer Ben Sassoon and artist Sam Harris after they had a discussion about how much toilet paper they each used on a day to day basis and how that would change during the pandemic.

It has now been used by over 5,000,000 people. Sassoon and Harris say they hope the site helps to reduce toilet paper shortage round the world created by fears about COVID-19.