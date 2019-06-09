Sir Winston takes home the victory for 2019 Belmont Stakes NBC Sports Video

ELMONT, New York (KETK) - The final race of the Triple Crown concluded with the Belmont Stakes Saturday evening.

Sir Winston took home the victory in the final lap of the track, finishing with a time of 2 minutes and 28.30 seconds.

In the stretch, Sir Winston makes some MOVES to win the final jewel of the #TripleCrown! pic.twitter.com/nYoDaBjFab — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 8, 2019

Jockey Joel Rosario takes home his 2nd career Belmont Stakes win.

This is the first Belmont Stakes win for trainer Mark Casse.

ALL HAIL SIR WINSTON! Joel Rosario takes him home in the G1 $1.5 million #BelmontStakes presented by @NYRABets pic.twitter.com/BV4fEj6ytS — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 8, 2019

Building up to the race, all eyes were on War of Will, after winning the 2019 Preakness Stakes in May.

2019 Belmont Stakes Odds

The Belmont Stakes is the longest race in the Triple Crown series. It covers a mile and a half around the track. In 2018, Justify took home the Belmont Stakes victory as well as the Triple Crown title.

The Belmont Stakes takes place five weeks after the Kentucky Derby. In the 2019 race, Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, but became the first to be disqualified in the race's history.

Post Positions

1. Joevia

2. Everfast

3. Master Fencer (JPN)

4. Tax

5. Bourbon War

6. Spinoff

7. Sir Winston

8. Intrepid Heart

9. War of Will

10. Tacitus

Placings

1. Sir Winston

2. Tacitus

3. Joevia

4. Tax

5. Master Fencer (JPN)

6. Spinoff

7. Everfast

8. Intrepid Heart

9. War of Will

10. Bourbon War