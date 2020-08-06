‘Sip and Shop’ going virtual for families headed back to school

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s the second weekend of the month, and instead of “Hit the Bricks” happening in downtown Tyler, it is all about getting your family ready for back to school.

“Sip and Shop,” which had to cancel their festival this year on the square due to COVID-19, is instead offering a free and completely virtual alternative.

See how UT Tyler is preparing for the fall and what activities TJC’s Earth & Science Center, Caldwell Zoo, and E Student Group have planned for learners at home.

“You’ll have links to wonderful opportunities,” said Amber Verona, Director of Main Street Tyler. “Not only having fun with your family with that scavenger hunt and winning some prizes, but also hear and see some videos from our colleges and some of our community to see what’s going on.”

Activities will be available starting Friday at the Sip and Shop website.

And if you’re not heading back to the classroom, check out how you can support small businesses and shop local – all online.