Single-vehicle crash leads to 1 fatality; no seat belt worn

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Anderson County (KETK) - A single-vehicle crash leads to one fatality in Anderson County.

At 9:35 p.m. on Sunday night, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM 2054, fourteen miles north of Palestine Texas.

Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on FM 2054 when the driver made a sharp left turn.

The vehicle crossed the southbound lane then left the roadway at a high rate of speed causing the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle then collided with a fence and the driver was ejected.

The driver is identified as Alexandria Crawford, 22, of Tennessee Colony. Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Gary Thomas.

The crash remains under investigation.