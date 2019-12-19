Single Texas father asks for Christmas cards for special needs son

BELTON, Texas (KCEN) — The love that Marty Mendoza has for his son, Marty Jr., can’t be described in words.

Mendoza is a stay-at-home dad who has cared for his son for the last 30 years alone.

“I’ve been his mom and dad for almost 30 years. My ex-wife, when he was born, she up and left when he was about 2 years old. She said he was retarded. I hate that word. And basically, I’ve been his mom and dad ever since.”

MARTY MENDOZA

Mendoza said Marty Jr. suffers from severe autism, is non-verbal and is the absolute joy and light of his life.

“Just hope. He gives me hope,” he said, hugging his son and giving him a kiss on the forehead. “Without him, I’m truly lost.”

This Christmas, Mendoza wants the best for his son and is asking for a little Christmas magic with letters and cards for his son to open on Christmas day.

It’s for a chance to see the joy in his eyes and the smile on his face, Mendoza said.

If you’d like to send a Christmas card, you can mail it to the address below:

Marty Mendoza, Jr.

419 West Avenue C

Belton, TX 76513

