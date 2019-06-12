BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2019

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:29 PM CDT

Singer Steve Lawrence says he has Alzheimer's disease

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Singer Steve Lawrence says he has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

In a letter sent by his spokesman, Lawrence confirmed the diagnosis.

"I'm living my life, going out in public and trying to spend as much time as possible with my family and friends while I am still able to engage and enjoy," he wrote.

The 83-year-old performer is known for solo hits including the ballad "Go Away Little Girl." 

He was also a part of the pop duo Steve and Eydie alongside his wife, Eydie Gorme, who died in 2013.

