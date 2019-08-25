SILVER ALERT: Texas DPS searching for 65-year-old Waxahachie man

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KETK) – A silver alert has been issued for Randall Prutzman, 65, of Waxahachie.

Police believe Putzman’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Prutzman was last seen at his residence at the 1500 block of Wildflower Drive on August 22 at 10:00 p.m., according to officials.

Prutzman is described as a white male, stands 5’10” tall, and weighs 210 Ibs. He has red/auburn hair, hazel eyes and wears rectangle glasses.

He has a tattoo that says “Randy” on his right forearm and a naval symbol on his upper right arm.

Prutzman was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with dark grey shorts.

His vehicle is a White Saturn Ion with a disabled Vietnam veteran license plate with numbers 27002DV. The car also has blue tape on the back driver side window, no hubcaps, and the window tint is bubbled on all four windows.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4400.