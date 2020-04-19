Shreveport VA offering COVID-19 testing to veterans

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – The Shreveport VA is offering COVID-19 drive-thru testing to veterans.

Testing is limited to 100 patients per day, for the near future, though the Shreveport VA is working to expand this testing capacity.

Testing takes place at the main hospital entrance from 9 a.m.-Noon, and 1-3 p.m., Monday-Friday. The main facility is located at 510 E. Stoner Ave., in Shreveport. As testing supplies continue to arrive, it is our desire to have testing available at the Veterans Clinics in Longview, Texarkana, and Monroe in the future. No date has been established.

Veterans experiencing COVID-19 symptoms may call 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370 to speak with their primary care team, who will schedule a time for testing.

VA continues to strongly encourage veterans, staff members, and their families to take everyday precautions to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu, and the common cold, and to follow the guidance of their local and state health care and emergency management officials.