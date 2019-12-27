Shock jock Don Imus dies at 79

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – Controversial radio shock jock Don Imus has died.

Imus was 79.

He died Friday at Baylor Scott and White medical Center in College Station, where he had lived since his retirement in 2018.

He had been hospitalized on Christmas Eve, according to a family representative.

The cause of his death was not given.

March 29th, 2018, will be the last 'Imus in the Morning Program.' Turn out the lights…the party's over. — Imus (@WhereMyImusAt) January 22, 2018

With more than half a century in radio, Imus was one of the early “shock jock” pioneers. He was best known for his oversized cowboy hat and outrageous, frequently controversial comments.

He was fired from his gig on CBS radio in 2007 for calling the Rutgers University women’s basketball team by a racist slur.

Imus battled a lifelong addiction to drugs and alcohol. In 2009, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He his wife Deirdre founded the Imus Ranch in 1999, where each summer children with cancer could enjoy the outdoors.

Imus is survived by his wife Deirdre, his sons Wyatt and Lt. Zachary Don Cates and daughters Nadine, Ashley, Elizabeth and Toni.

The family will hold a private service in the coming days and asks for donations to be made to the Imus Ranch Foundation, benefiting charities that help families of children with cancer and other major illnesses.